Kenya: Fourth Time Lucky? Election Body Clears Odinga's Presidential Bid

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared ODM Candidate Raila Odinga to run for the position of President in the August General Election. "Having reviewed documents presented before me by Raila Amolo Odinga and his running mate Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, I am satisfied that they have met the qualifications to run for the position of President of the Republic of Kenya," Chebukati stated.

