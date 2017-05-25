Kenya: Fourth Time Lucky? Election Bo...

Kenya: Fourth Time Lucky? Election Body Clears Odinga's Presidential Bid

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared ODM Candidate Raila Odinga to run for the position of President in the August General Election. "Having reviewed documents presented before me by Raila Amolo Odinga and his running mate Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, I am satisfied that they have met the qualifications to run for the position of President of the Republic of Kenya," Chebukati stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,381,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC