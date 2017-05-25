Kenya: Electoral Body Says It Won't C...

Kenya: Electoral Body Says It Won't Clear Rogue Election Candidates

Political aspirants who have been indicted by constitutional commissions and independent offices will not be cleared to contest in this year's General Election, the elections agency said on Thursday. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission may, however, consider clearing such aspirants if they submit to it proof of an appeal or review they have filed in regard to such indictments.

Chicago, IL

