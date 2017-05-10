Kenya: 2 quarry workers killed in sus...

Kenya: 2 quarry workers killed in suspected extremist attack

15 hrs ago

A Kenyan government official says two quarry workers have been shot dead and one is missing in a suspected extremist attack in the northern county of Mandera. Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Friday the attack took place in the town of Elwak.

