Italy rescues 484 migrants, finds seven dead as calls mount to secure south Libya
A child migrant lies in its mother's lap on a rigid-hulled-inflatable-boat alongside the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha May 4. Rescuers saved 484 migrants from boats in the Mediterranean on Saturday and found the bodies of seven men who had died in the attempt to get to Europe, Italy's coast guard said. More than 45,000 people have reached Italy by boat from North Africa this year, a more than 40 percent increase on the same period of 2016, the International Organisation for Migration says.
