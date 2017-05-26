Human rights body condemns police on ...

Human rights body condemns police on arrest of journalists

13 hrs ago

Kampala. Uganda Human Rights Commission has condemned the recent use of unnecessary force by Uganda police against Journalists as they celebrated Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2017.

