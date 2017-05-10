Gemfields Faces Takeover Bid from Mai...

Gemfields Faces Takeover Bid from Main Investor

Gemfields' largest shareholder has made an offer to acquire the 53% of the gemstone miner it does not already own, in a bid to restructure the company and make it more profitable. Pallinghurst Resources, a mining-focused private equity firm, has offered Gemfields investors 1.91 shares in Pallinghurst for each share in the colored-stone producer, valuing the miner at $275.6 million , it announced Friday.

Chicago, IL

