Gas explosion at Ghana factory injure...

Gas explosion at Ghana factory injures at least 80 people

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Ghana's state news agency says an explosion at a factory in the Western Regional capital of Takoradi has injured at least 80 people. Assistant Divisional Officer of the Ghana National Fire Services Emmanuel Bonney told state news that a tanker was discharging liquefied petroleum gas at the Ghana Household Utilities Manufacturing Company factory when the explosion occurred early Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC