Future of a generation 'on brink' as 1m children flee South Sudan's civil war
More than one million children have fled South Sudan's civil war amid the world's fastest growing refugee crisis, two United Nations agencies said. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/future-of-a-generation-on-brink-as-1m-children-flee-south-sudans-civil-war-35692353.html More than one million children have fled South Sudan's civil war amid the world's fastest growing refugee crisis, two United Nations agencies said.
