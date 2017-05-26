French investigators: EgyptAir MS804 crash an accident
Paris - No traces of explosives were found on the remains of French victims aboard an EgyptAir plane that crashed into the Mediterranean in May 2016, a source close to the French investigation said on Friday. The revelation, the source said, "closes the door" on a theory advanced by Egypt that the Airbus A320 was blasted out of the sky as it made its way from Paris to Cairo, killing all 66 people on board.
