French investigators: EgyptAir MS804 crash an accident

Paris - No traces of explosives were found on the remains of French victims aboard an EgyptAir plane that crashed into the Mediterranean in May 2016, a source close to the French investigation said on Friday. The revelation, the source said, "closes the door" on a theory advanced by Egypt that the Airbus A320 was blasted out of the sky as it made its way from Paris to Cairo, killing all 66 people on board.

Chicago, IL

