Freed Nigerian schoolgirls meeting families after 3 years
The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity reunited with their families for the first time Saturday, as anxious parents looked for signs of how deeply the extremists had changed their daughters' lives. Images from the scene showed brightly dressed families rushing through the crowd and embracing outdoors.
