Four robbers killed in Tatale market shooting

12 hrs ago

A male adult was injured and many others left with bruises when gunmen suspected to be robbers on motorbikes on Sunday evening opened fire on traders at a busy market in Tatale in the Northern region. The attackers fled hauling away millions of cedis but four were ambushed and killed at Nayili in a joint operation by alarmed police and angry residents.

Chicago, IL

