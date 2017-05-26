Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning. The fighting appeared to be caused by a push to regain territory by armed groups linked to a self-declared, Islamist- leaning "national salvation government" that was set up in 2014.
