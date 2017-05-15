Famine 'not fake news': WFP head laments media's Trump focus

The former South Carolina governor who now heads the U.N.'s World Food Program says the media's focus on President Donald Trump is taking away attention from the risk of famine in Africa and the Middle East. Beasley, a Republican whose March appointment was supported by the Trump administration, spoke to reporters Monday after his organization and the U.N. refugee agency updated an appeal for $1.4 billion to help refugees fleeing South Sudan.

