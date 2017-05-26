Experts meet in Egypt over moving Kin...

Experts meet in Egypt over moving King Tut property

Archaeologists and conservation experts are meeting in Cairo to discuss the safe transportation of King Tutankhamun's throne, chests and bed from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo to a new one being built on the other side of the city. Sunday's gathering brought together experts from Egypt, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Japan and is being organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

