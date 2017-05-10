Ethiopia's star singer Teddy Afro mak...

Ethiopia's star singer Teddy Afro makes plea for openness

Teddy Afro, Ethiopia's superstar singer, is topping the Billboard world albums chart with "Ethiopia," which less than two weeks after its release has sold nearly 600,000 copies, a feat no other artist here has achieved. Known for the political statements he makes in his music, an infectious mix of reggae and Ethiopian pop, the 40-year-old Tewodros Kassahun told The Associated Press that raising political issues should not be a sin.

