Egypt moves bed, chariot of King Tut to new museum

Egypt has safely transported two unique items, a funerary bed and a chariot belonging to the famed pharaoh King Tutankhamun from a museum in central Cairo to a new one on the other side of the city. The two gold-plated artifacts, which were moved on Tuesday, are the biggest items that have so far been transported to the Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled to open in early 2018.

