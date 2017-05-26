Egypt: Gunmen kill at least 26 pilgri...

Egypt: Gunmen kill at least 26 pilgrims in attack on Coptic Christians

Egypt: Gunmen kill at least 26 pilgrims in attack on Coptic Christians The attack follows Pope Francis' recent visit to Egypt in part to show his support for the Christians minority. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r4ueav An image grab taken from Egypt's state-run Nile News TV channel on May 26, 2017 shows the remains of a bus that was attacked while carrying Egyptian Christians in Minya province, some 130 miles south of the capital Cairo, killing dozens people according to state media and the health ministry.

