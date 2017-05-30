East Africa: Ugandans Wait As Kenya L...

East Africa: Ugandans Wait As Kenya Launches U.S.$3.44 Billion Rail

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will, today, take a ride on the passenger services of the $3.44b Standard Gauge Railway . This is a promise he has delivered on as he embarks on a campaign for a second term in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,414,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC