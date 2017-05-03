East Africa: Uganda, Tanzania Ranked ...

East Africa: Uganda, Tanzania Ranked Worst on Gender Policy Score Card

Uganda and Tanzania trail behind the rest of the East African countries on the score card sheet when it comes to the implementation of gender policies and law, a new study reveals. The report titled: "The EAC Pilot Gender Barometer and Challenges in Information Gap" score card is largely based on how citizens perceive governments in terms of existence of laws and policies and their effective implementation.

