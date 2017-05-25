East Africa: Tanzanian Opposition Bac...

East Africa: Tanzanian Opposition Backs Uhuru Kenyatta's Re-Election Bid

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Tanzania opposition party, Chadema, says it is backing the re-election of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August General Election. Chadema, short for Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo , is centre-right party that campaigns largely on an anti-corruption platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,374,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC