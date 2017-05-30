East Africa: Region Aims For Equal Tr...

East Africa: Region Aims For Equal Treatment of All Its Citizens

East African Legislative Assembly has revolved to have the East African Community member states accelerating harmonisation of laws, policies, curricula and certifications to equally treat the region's citizens. The EALA members passed the resolution after receiving and debating a report on sensitisation activities in partner states, themed: 'EAC Integration Agenda: Accessing the Gains.

Chicago, IL

