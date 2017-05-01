Dozens of civilians killed in Central African Republic
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Armed groups in Central African Republic have killed at least 45 civilians in apparent reprisal strikes over the past three months, Reuters reported citing report of Human Rights Watch . The violence pitted armed groups against one another in the central province of Ouaka, which is at the border of the mainly Muslim north and the mainly Christian south of the country.
