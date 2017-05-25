Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story
In some versions of a story May 24 about a raid connected to the Manchester Arena concert bombing, The Associated Press reported erroneously that an apartment raided by police had been rented through Airbnb. Airbnb says the apartment was not rented through them.
