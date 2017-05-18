Congo Authorities Recapture 179 Prisoners After Mass Escape, Mayor Says
Congolese authorities said on Thursday they had recaptured 179 fugitives who broke out of the capital's main prison, in a mass escape that underscored growing security concerns since President Joseph Kabila refused to step down from power. Police in Kinshasa urged residents in a statement to turn in other fugitives and collaborate with authorities "to avoid the resurgence of criminality in the coming days."
