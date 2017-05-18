Congo Authorities Recapture 179 Priso...

Congo Authorities Recapture 179 Prisoners After Mass Escape, Mayor Says

Congolese authorities said on Thursday they had recaptured 179 fugitives who broke out of the capital's main prison, in a mass escape that underscored growing security concerns since President Joseph Kabila refused to step down from power. Police in Kinshasa urged residents in a statement to turn in other fugitives and collaborate with authorities "to avoid the resurgence of criminality in the coming days."



