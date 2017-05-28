.com | Tunisia opens trial over 2015 beach massacre
Tunisians stand on the beach of the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Port el Kantaoui, on the outskirts of Sousse south of the capital Tunis, in the aftermath of a shooting attack on the beach resort claimed by the Islamic State group. Tunis - A Tunisian court held its first public hearing on Friday in the trial of 33 people in connection with a 2015 jihadist beach massacre that killed dozens of foreign tourists.
