Charity worker's Nigerian mission

A WINCHESTER charity worker has visited Nigeria as part of efforts to help millions of people left homeless by conflict. David Pain of Clifton Road travelled to the west African country to meet families who have fled their homes amid the ongoing violence caused by terrorist group Boko Haram, The trip to the north-east of the country was also a chance to witness the work of charity Christian Aid where he is fundraising director, ahead of the annual Christian Aid Week.

