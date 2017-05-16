Central African Republic violence - highly worrying,' UN says
BANGUI, Central African Republic - A series of attacks in remote areas of Central African Republic have forced more than 15,000 people to flee their homes over the past week while at least 130 are feared dead, authorities said Tuesday. Among the victims are six U.N. peacekeepers, marking the deadliest month for the mission since it began in 2014.
