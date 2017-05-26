Car bomb hits Mogadishu cafe, killing...

Car bomb hits Mogadishu cafe, killing 5, say Somalia police

A car bomb has exploded at a cafe in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, Monday evening, killing at least five people and injuring 10 others, according to a Somali police officer. The car bomb parked outside Bar Italia was detonated near people sitting outside the cafe which is close to Somalia's immigration department, said Capt.

Chicago, IL

