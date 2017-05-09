Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Ce...

Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

Attackers in Central African Republic ambushed a convoy of U.N. peacekeepers from Cambodia and Morocco, killing one Cambodian soldier and wounding six other peacekeepers, Cambodian officials said Tuesday. Three Cambodian soldiers and one Moroccan peacekeeper were also reported missing after Monday's surprise assault and may have been kidnapped, the officials said.

