Boko Haram's leader Abubakar Shekau has been injured in an air strike

Boko Haram's leader Abubakar Shekau has been injured and one of his deputies killed in an air strike in northeast Nigeria, civilian and security sources told AFP on Wednesday. Two Nigerian Air Force jets bombarded fighters who had gathered for prayers in Balla village, some 40 kilometres from Damboa, on the edge of the Sambisa Forest, last Friday.

