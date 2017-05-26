Boko Haram frees 80 more Chibok girls

The Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a batch of more than 80 of the Chibok high school girls who were abducted in mid-April 2014. According SaharaReporters' source, the release of the 80 abducted school girls came after further negotiations between the Islamist group and the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

