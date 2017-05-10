Bodies of Cambodian soldiers killed i...

Bodies of Cambodian soldiers killed in Africa return home

Tears were shed and the sounds of cries were heard from the families of four Cambodian soldiers who were killed by a Christian rebel group in the Central African Republic earlier this month as the bodies arrived home Sunday. The four were among 12 soldiers Cambodia dispatched to the central African nation in recent months to join U.N. peacekeeping forces.

Chicago, IL

