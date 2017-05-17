Blast kills 3 bomb disposal experts i...

Blast kills 3 bomb disposal experts in Somalia's capital

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Somali soldiers look at the destroyed houses amidst the wreckage of a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Three bomb disposal experts were killed as they were trying to dismantle the car laden with explosives, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... Tue CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC