Blast kills 3 bomb disposal experts in Somalia's capital
Somali soldiers look at the destroyed houses amidst the wreckage of a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Three bomb disposal experts were killed as they were trying to dismantle the car laden with explosives, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|Tue
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 12
|nopervs allowed
|2
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC