Bird-riding loses luster in South Africa's ostrich capital

Clambering onto an ostrich for a ride used to be popular among tourists in a South African town known as the "ostrich capital of the world." Two major ostrich farms in Oudtshoorn have stopped offering ostrich rides to tourists, responding to concerns about the birds' welfare.

