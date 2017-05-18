At least 22 dead in clashes over Cent...

At least 22 dead in clashes over Central African Republic town: U.N.

Read more: Reuters

Fighting this week between rival Christian and Muslim militias in the Central African Republic town of Bria killed at least 22 people, including 17 civilians, and forced some 10,000 others to flee, the country's United Nations mission said on Saturday. The clashes come amid a week of intense violence between mainly Muslim fighters from the former Seleka rebel coalition that overthrew President Francois Bozize in 2013 and anti-balaka Christian militias who oppose them.

