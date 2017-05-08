As manhunt ends, top African warlord ...

As manhunt ends, top African warlord Kony eludes justice

7 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Indicted for killing thousands and kidnapping children to become soldiers and sex slaves, Joseph Kony has been Africa's most notorious warlord for three decades. Now that the United States and others are ending the international manhunt for him and his Lord's Resistance Army, it appears Kony may never be brought to justice.

Chicago, IL

