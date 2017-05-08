As manhunt ends, top African warlord Kony eludes justice
Indicted for killing thousands and kidnapping children to become soldiers and sex slaves, Joseph Kony has been Africa's most notorious warlord for three decades. Now that the United States and others are ending the international manhunt for him and his Lord's Resistance Army, it appears Kony may never be brought to justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC