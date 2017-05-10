Armed group attacks civilians, UN in ...

Armed group attacks civilians, UN in Central African Republic overnight; one peacekeeper killed

MINUSCA, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic , on patrol in the capital Bangui. UN Photo/Catianne Tijerina 13 May 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic is sending reinforcements to the south-eastern town of Bangassou, where an armed group opened fire on civilians overnight killing an undisclosed number and at least one UN peacekeeper.

Chicago, IL

