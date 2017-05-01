Amid war and famine, South Sudan rais...

Amid war and famine, South Sudan raises fees for NGOs

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: CBC News

International non-governmental organization seeking to work in South Sudan will now have to pay $3,500 US, up from $600. Local groups will pay $500, up from $450.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot Tue Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court Mon Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC