Aid groups in Central African Republic retreat amid threats

The U.N. humanitarian aid coordinator says four international aid groups will temporarily withdraw their workers from parts of northern Central African Republic because of increasing attacks targeting them. Spokesman Jens Laerke says the country is one of the world's most dangerous and difficult for humanitarian work, particularly in the northern province of Ouham.

