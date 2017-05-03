Africa's inequality stifles growth, s...

Africa's inequality stifles growth, says report

Read more: The Gazette

Africa is experiencing higher levels of poverty than previously thought because decades of economic growth have only benefited a small wealthy elite, says a report released by the British aid group Oxfam at the World Economic Forum Africa which started in South Africa's coastal city of Durban on Wednesday. Inequality is rife in Africa, which has seven of the 20 most unequal countries in the world, and a further 250 to 350 million Africans could be living in extreme poverty within the next 15 years, the report says.

Chicago, IL

