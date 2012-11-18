African elephants are pictured on November 18, 2012
A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. South African big game hunter crushed by elephant A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. Check out this story on sctimes.com: https://usat.ly/2r8H5ck A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a hunt when his group stumbled upon a breeding group of elephants at a game reserve near Hwange National Park Several on Friday afternoon, Zimparks spokesman Simukai Nyasha told The Telegraph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 12
|nopervs allowed
|2
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC