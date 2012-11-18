African elephants are pictured on Nov...

African elephants are pictured on November 18, 2012

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. South African big game hunter crushed by elephant A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. Check out this story on sctimes.com: https://usat.ly/2r8H5ck A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a hunt when his group stumbled upon a breeding group of elephants at a game reserve near Hwange National Park Several on Friday afternoon, Zimparks spokesman Simukai Nyasha told The Telegraph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC