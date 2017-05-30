Africa: Why New WHO Boss Is Fit for Post

Africa: Why New WHO Boss Is Fit for Post

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - This week, member states of the World Health Organisation elected Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 52, a biologist and public health guru from Ethiopia, as the new director-general. He begins serving his five-year term on July 1 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,420,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC