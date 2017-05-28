Africa: G7 Member States to Cooperate...

Africa: G7 Member States to Cooperate With Africa In Solving Woes

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is among a host of African leaders who have been invited to this year's G-20 Summit, highlighting the growing role of the continent of global development decision-making fora. The feat was the highlight of the African segment session at the G7 Summit meeting, which ended at the Sicilian town of Taormina in Italy Saturday.

Chicago, IL

