80 British troops arrive in South Sudan to support UN mission19 min ago

Juba, May 3 About 80 British troops arrived in South Sudan to provide engineering and medical support to UN mission , media reports said. UNMISS on Tuesday said the British contingent, proudly wearing their distinctive blue UN berets, will provide military engineering taskforce to the Malakal and Bentiu protection of civilian sites as well as a Level II Hospital at Bentiu, Xinhua news agency reported.

