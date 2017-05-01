80 British troops arrive in South Sudan to support UN mission19 min ago
Juba, May 3 About 80 British troops arrived in South Sudan to provide engineering and medical support to UN mission , media reports said. UNMISS on Tuesday said the British contingent, proudly wearing their distinctive blue UN berets, will provide military engineering taskforce to the Malakal and Bentiu protection of civilian sites as well as a Level II Hospital at Bentiu, Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|Tue
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|Mon
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC