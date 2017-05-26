6,000 migrants rescued in Mediterrane...

6,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RTE.ie

Some 6,000 migrants hoping to head to Europe were rescued in the Mediterranean on Friday and yesterday in dozens of frantic operations coordinated by the Italian coastguard. Some 3,000 were picked up yesterday by the navy, coastguard, EU border agency Frontex and several NGOs, the coastguard said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,834,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC