3 police officers killed, 2 injured by bomb blast in Kenya

Three police officers were killed and two others injured when their vehicle ran over an improvised bomb near Kenya's eastern border with Somalia, a Kenyan official said Wednesday. The police vehicle was moving from Kula Police Post toward the Liboi border town, North Eastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said.

