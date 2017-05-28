28 killed and dozens wounded in Libya...

28 killed and dozens wounded in Libya militia fighting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

At least 28 people have been killed and over 130 wounded in intense fighting between militias in the Libyan capital. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35760516.ece/bea82/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-9e3662a5-ee84-40a7-99ca-e5d1fef59f56_I1.jpg At least 28 people have been killed and over 130 wounded in intense fighting between militias in the Libyan capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... Sat Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,360,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC