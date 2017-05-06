26 people killed after 2 buses collid...

26 people killed after 2 buses collide on Nigerian highway

WARRI, Nigeria - Authorities say at least 26 people have died after two buses collided and caught fire on a busy highway in western Nigeria. Police said the two buses were trying to overtake other vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ended up striking each other.

