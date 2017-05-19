19 dead in Busia bound Kenya bus acci...

19 dead in Busia bound Kenya bus accident

Wreckage of the bus that collided with a truck on May 13, 2017 in Mbaruk along Nakuru-Nairobi highway killing 19. PHOTO BY JOSEPH OPENDA At least 26 people were killed in April in head-on collision between a bus and a truck on a highway between Nairobi and the country's second-largest city Mombasa. At least 19 people were killed in a crash between a bus and two trucks early Saturday in Kenya, police said.

