Zimbabwe opposition figures team up to challenge Mugabe

Two major opposition figures in Zimbabwe have signed a pact pledging to work toward establishing a united front to challenge President Robert Mugabe in next year's elections. Morgan Tsvangirai, whose MDC-T party is the biggest opposition in parliament, and Joice Mujuru, a former vice president, described the memorandum of understanding as a significant step in their efforts to form a coalition.

